Pokémon GO Introduces Dondozo With Its Shiny Unlocked

Dondozo will debut in Three-Star Raids and Paid Timed Research later this month in Pokémon GO with its Shiny form already available.

Dondozo will debut in Pokémon GO later this month as part of the Sunkissed Shores event. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Sunkissed Shores event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Monday, August 25, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, August 31, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Monday, August 25, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, August 31, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: Dondozo, a Paldean species known as the "Big Catfish Pokémon," debuts in the game.

Dondozo, a Paldean species known as the "Big Catfish Pokémon," debuts in the game. Shiny release: Dondozo will be Shiny upon release.

Dondozo will be Shiny upon release. Wild Spawns: Psyduck, Shellder, Marill, Shuckle, Wingull, Tepig, Helioptile, Bounsweet, Sandygast, Lechonk, and Oricorio. Alolan Exeggutor will be a rare spawn. All of these are available in their Shiny forms. As a regional species, different forms of Oricorio will appear according to this list: Baile Style Oricorio: Europe, Middle East, Africa Pom-Pom Style Oricorio: Americas Pa'u Style Oricorio: African, Asian, Pacific, and Caribbean islands Sensu Style Oricorio: Asia-Pacific

Psyduck, Shellder, Marill, Shuckle, Wingull, Tepig, Helioptile, Bounsweet, Sandygast, Lechonk, and Oricorio. Alolan Exeggutor will be a rare spawn. All of these are available in their Shiny forms. As a regional species, different forms of Oricorio will appear according to this list: Event bonuses: 2× XP for winning Raid Battles. Field Research: Complete Field Research tasks to earn encounters with event-themed Pokémon.

Raids: One-Star Raids: Slakoth wearing a visor (can be Shiny); Curly Form Tatsugiri (Europe, Middle East, Africa); Droopy Form Tatsugiri (Americas); Stretchy Form Tatsugiri (Asia-Pacific). Three-Star Raids: Alolan Raichu (can be Shiny), Alolan Marowak (can be Shiny), and Dondozo (can be Shiny).

Research: Free Timed Research: Includes: 10,000 XP 7,000 Stardust Encounters with event-themed Pokémon Paid Timed Research #1: Trainers will be able to purchase a $1.99 USD Timed Research that includes: 4,000 XP 3,000 Stardust Pinap Berry Bag avatar item And more. Niantic writes: "Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends that they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins. Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Sunday, August 31, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time." Paid Timed Research #2: Trainers will be able to purchase a $1.99 USD Timed Research that includes: 3,000 Stardust Two Premium Battle Passes Encounters with Slakoth wearing a visor and Dondozo Niantic writes: "Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends that they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins. Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Sunday, August 31, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time."



