Pokémon GO Spring Into Spring 2021 Event Review

Tomorrow, the Spring into Spring 2021 event will come to its end in Pokémon GO. Let's take a look at what this event brought to Niantic's hit mobile game.

What worked in this Pokémon GO event

Shiny release: Shiny Bunnelby was the major feature and new release of the Spring into Spring 2021 event, and it's quite a nice Shiny with its silvery coat. Shiny releases used to happen in virtually every event but since that isn't the case anymore, an event with a Shiny like Bunnelby as the main release is much appreciated.

Costumed Pokémon: I know not everyone appreciated Costumed Pokémon, but I personally feel it's a great way to give longtime players who will, by now, already have many of the game's available Pokémon and shinies something to do. This event saw the return of Flower Crown Pikachu (and Pichu and Raichu) and Eevee along with the release of Flower Crown Happiny, Chansey, and Blissey.

Spawns: This event saw one of the most diverse spawn pools in recent Pokémon GO history with an abundance of Bunnelby, a ton of featured species, and even a good amount of Chansey wild spawns.

Tasks & bonuses: All the Exeggcute tasks and the egg hatch bonuses made this week one of the most fun to play in a good while.

What didn't work in this Pokémon GO event

This is a very minor issue, but overall Collection Challenges need to offer better rewards. Having to raid or find a task in order to catch an Azumarill for all for items that are worth less than a single raid pass is a bummer. Collection Challenges would make more sense if they were reserved for events like GO Tour: Kanto, with Special and Timed Research showing up in events like these. As is, it seems like Niantic is deciding that it doesn't matter how bad the rewards are as long as they give players something to do.

Overall

This was the platonic ideal of a Pokémon GO event: a great Shiny release, Costumed Pokémon, great and diverse spawns, and bonuses that have actual in-game use. While the Collection Challenge was questionable, that is something that, I feel, is a long-term issue for Niantic to work on. Overall, this was a terrific event.