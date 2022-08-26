The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Astral Radiance Part 32: Machamp Alt Art

In May 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, came out on May 27th, 2022. It is the tenth set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Radiant Pokémon mechanic. Radiant Pokémon are similar to Shining Pokémon of the past as they include a Shiny Pokémon with holofoil and texture on the figure rather than the background. The difference, though, is a special holo pattern on the text area of the card. Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance also continues the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the previous set, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we check out the definitive chase card of Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance.

It's Machamp V Alternate Art. This card ended up being the most valuable pull in the set for multiple reasons. One, it's Machamp, and while this isn't what I'd call the single most popular species, it's a Kanto classic and people just love Generation One. Add the fact that it's an Alternate Art, and you're really cooking. Personally, though, I think the biggest factor was the artwork itself. This card paints a hilarious and interesting scene of Machamp running through town, balancing plates and food and a sack and umbrellas with his four arms. Artist Shinya Komatsu packs this card with detail, from the Pokémon we see — Trapnich, Maractus, Dugtrio — to the interesting and evocative layout of the town. While my personal chase was the Origin Forme Dialga Alternate Art (and I pulled it from a random eraser pack this month, yes!), I completely understand why this ended up being the biggest card in the set. As of this writing, it is worth $107.74, which is more than double the second most valuable card in Astral Radiance.

Next time, this journey continues with the Full Art section of the set.