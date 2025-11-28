Posted in: CD Projekt Red, Games, Mobile Games, The Witcher III: Wild Hunt | Tagged: Sword Of Convallaria, the witcher, XD Games

Sword of Convallaria Launches The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Collab

Sword of Convallaria has launched a new collaboration event, as chatracers from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt are now in the game

Article Summary Sword of Convallaria partners with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for a special two-month collaboration event

Geralt, Yennefer, Triss, and Ciri become playable characters, each with unlockable skins and exclusive gear

Players can earn Witcher-themed weapons, items, and participate in unique adventure path events during the collab

Shape your mercenary's journey with tactical battles, town building, and branching story choices in Iria

XD Games have come together with CD Projekt Red for a special collaboration, as characters from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt are now in Sword of Convallaria. For the next two months, you'll see four iconic characters be playable in the game, with various adventure paths opening up inspired by the iconic game, as well as a number of collectibles that are only available for a limited time. We have more details here as you can play the event right now.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Collab

Kicking off on November 28 and running until January 22, 2026, the collaboration event will see beloved The Witcher 3 characters Geralt, Yennefer, Triss, and Ciri obtainable as playable characters in Sword of Convallaria. Across several different events during the collaboration event, players will be able to obtain gear inspired by the world of The Witcher 3, including Zireael, the Obsidian Star, the Flames of the Fearless, and the Witcher's Swords, plus unlockable skins for Geralt, Yennefer, and Triss.

Sword of Convallaria

Journey through to Iria, a mineral-rich country whose magical resources have drawn unwanted attention from dangerous external factions. As tensions rise and riots break out, it's up to you as a mercenary leader to navigate complex situations whilst finding ways to save the fate of Iria. Experience authentic grid-based tactical battles. Deploy unique allies against diverse enemy types and use every battlefield detail whether it's a cliff, boulder, obstacle, or even a bangalore to secure victory.

Your decisions shape how your town evolves and influence the unfolding story. Be sure to Build relationships and skills to your advantage, and watch as the storyline changes depending on your choices and achievements. "NeoPixel" retains the popular pixel-style graphics, whilst adding modern 3D renderings (real-time shading, full-screen bloom, dynamic depth of field, HDR, etc.), contributing to premium HD picture quality and lighting effects. Recruit and train a roster of unique companions at the tavern, teach them amazing skills, build their equipment at the forge, improve their stats in the training field, and lead your self-built mercenary group into legendary quests with different factions

