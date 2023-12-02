Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Pokémon GO Tour Sinnoh, Timeless Travels

Pokémon GO Tour: Sinnoh Breaks A Major Beloved Trend

Niantic introduces on-location and global versions of Pokémon GO Tour: Sinnoh, but Dex completionists may not be satisfied this time.

Article Summary Pokémon GO Tour: Sinnoh event splits into on-location in LA and a global version.

Not all Pokémon from the Sinnoh Dex will be available, Arceus is notably absent.

New Shiny Pokémon include Shiny Shaymin; Global event features unique Masterwork Research.

Special Research, various wild spawns, eggs, and raids detailed for February 24-25 event.

Niantic has announced a new in-person event: Pokémon GO Tour: Sinnoh – Los Angeles. This event is the first time that a region-themed Tour event is being hosted as an on-location celebration. It's happening in California on February 17th and 18th, with a free global event the following week on the 24th and 25th. Let's take a look at the details of the global version, which sees an end to one of these Tours' main features.

The first three region-themed Tours saw Pokémon GO feature all species from a region, tasking Trainers with completing their Dex… but that ends here. Sinnoh's Dex will remain incomplete, with some missing Pokémon, including Arceus.

So… that's what isn't happening.

Here's what is happening for Pokémon GO Tour: Sinnoh Global:

Date and time: Saturday, February 24, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Sunday, February 25, 2023, at 10:oo a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time

Saturday, February 24, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Sunday, February 25, 2023, at 10:oo a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time Masterwork Research: Shiny Shaymin debuts as a result of a ticketed Masterwork Research, which will be more difficult to complete than the in-person version.

Shiny Shaymin debuts as a result of a ticketed Masterwork Research, which will be more difficult to complete than the in-person version. New Shiny Pokémon: Shiny Shaymin, Shiny Carnivine, Shiny Chatot, Shiny Pachirisu, Shiny Chingling, Shiny Stunky.

Shiny Shaymin, Shiny Carnivine, Shiny Chatot, Shiny Pachirisu, Shiny Chingling, Shiny Stunky. Shiny availability: All featured Pokémon can be Shiny except the Tier Three Raid bosses.

All featured Pokémon can be Shiny except the Tier Three Raid bosses. Wild Spawns: Bustling Boardwalk Habitat: Pikachu wearing Dawn or Lucat hats, Magnemite, Porygon, Ralts, Piplup, Starly, Bidoof, Trash Cloak Burmy, Buizel, East Sea Shellos, West Sea Shellos, Drifloon, Finneon, Glameow. Ancient Grove Habitat: Tangela, Eevee, Misdreavus, Nosepass, Turtwig, Kricketot, Plant Cloak Burmy, Bidoof, Cherubi, Bronzor, Combee Toxic Digs Habitat: Pikachu wearing a Dawn or Lucas Hat, Aipom, Yanma, Gligar, Duskull, Shinx, Cranidos, Sand Cloak Burmy, Stunky, Gible, Hippopotas, Skorupi, Croagunk, Shieldon. Geothermal Lagoon Habitat: Lickitung, Rhyhorn, Magmar, Weevee, Togetic, Murkrow, Swinub, Snorunt, Chimchar, Buneary, Snover. Incense spawns: S, I, N, O, H Unown

Eggs : 2KM: Budew, Chingling, Bonsly, Mime Jr, Happiny, Munchlax, Riolu, Mantyke 5KM: Stunky, Gible 10KM: Chatot, Carnivine, Pachirisu

: Raids: Tier One: Turtwig, Piplup, Chimchar Tier Three: Empoleon, Infernape, Torterra Tier Five: Dialga, Palkia

Event bonus: 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator during the event period. Up to 6 Special Trades daily 1/2 Stardust cost for trades Pick between a Diamond or Pearl badge for certain rewards and bonuses.

Special Research: Team GO Rocket will feature in a mysterious Special Research story.

