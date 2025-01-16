Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Dual Destiny, pokemon, Pokémon GO Tour Unova

Pokémon GO Fest 2025 Dates & GO Tour: Unova Details Revealed

Pokémon GO Fest 2025 is coming... but first, we're getting in-person and remote Unova Tour events featuring Fused forms of Kyurem.

Niantic is gearing up for its annual series of major Pokémon GO events, including GO Fest 2025 and Pokémon GO Tour: Unova. The in-person events now all have locations and dates. Let's get into the details.

Now, nothing but dates and locations has been confirmed for Pokémon GO Fest 2025. Here's what we know:

Osaka, Japan: May 29, 2025 – June 1, 2025

Jersey City, New Jersey, USA: June 6, 2025 – June 8, 2025

Paris, France: June 13, 2025 – June 15, 2025

Before GO Fest, though, the Unova Tour is coming soon. Niantic has revealed the following details for Pokémon GO Tour: Unova:

New Taipei City, Taiwan on February 21–23, 2025. Niantic writes: "Get ready to explore the vast beauty of the city—all with Pokémon by your side. From metropolitan sights and sounds to breathtaking nature, we can't wait to bring the GO Tour fun to Taiwan!"

Los Angeles, CA, USA on February 21–23, 2025. Niantic writes: "Lights, camera, action! [Species] from the Unova region will take the spotlight as you explore 'The Entertainment Capital of the World' in February."

Global remote event on March 1 and 2, 2025. Niantic writes "Trainers around the world can gear up for a worldwide adventure […]! No ticket is required to participate in [this event! Anyone] can take part in exciting gameplay inspired by the Unova region at no cost!"



It has been revealed that Kyurem will be able to Fuse with Zekrom and Kyurem during the event. Niantic writes:

Black Kyurem and White Kyurem will make their [debuts] in five-star raids during Pokémon GO Tour: Unova! Pokémon fusion is the ability to combine certain Pokémon into a single, more powerful form with an altered appearance. By using DNA Splicers, Kyurem can fuse with Zekrom using Volt Fusion Energy to become Black Kyurem, or it can fuse with Reshiram using Blaze Fusion Energy to become White Kyurem. Black Kyurem and White Kyurem cannot be traded, transferred to the professor, or transferred to Pokémon HOME.

The Fusion will work in a similar way to the Necrozma fusions from Pokémon GO Fest 2024. You can see the previously announced details for these events, including the arrival of the new Shiny Mythical, which is, of course, Shiny Meloetta, right here.

