Pokémon GO Tour: Unova Global & In-Person Events Announced

All remaining Shiny Pokémon from Unova will be released, including globally spawning regional species, at Pokémon GO Tour: Unova.

The fifth annual Pokémon GO Tour event has been announced, and this one focuses on, of course, Unova. In-person events will be held from February 21 – 23, 2025, in New Taipei City, Taiwan, and Los Angeles, CA, USA, followed by a remote global event. While not all details have been confirmed yet, this is what we know thus far.

Date and time:

Date and time: March 1 and 2, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time

March 1 and 2, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time Shiny Mythical Pokémon: While GO Fest events are famous for releasing new Mythic Pokémon, it is these GO Tour events that release the Shiny versions of these Mythicals. This time around, we are getting Shiny Meloetta for the first time through Masterwork Research.

While GO Fest events are famous for releasing new Mythic Pokémon, it is these GO Tour events that release the Shiny versions of these Mythicals. This time around, we are getting Shiny Meloetta for the first time through Masterwork Research. Shiny release: Aside from Meloetta, more Shiny Pokémon will be released including Deerling and regional species Maractus, Sigilyph, and Bouffalant. They will hatch from 10 KM Eggs globally during the event.

Aside from Meloetta, more Shiny Pokémon will be released including Deerling and regional species Maractus, Sigilyph, and Bouffalant. They will hatch from 10 KM Eggs globally during the event. Wild Spawns: Wild Swpawns will be divided into special habitats, including: Winter Caverns: Oshawott, Roggenrola, Woobat, Drillbur, Tirtouga, Minccino, Vanillite, Winter Deerling, Joltik, Klink, Tynamo, Axew, Cubchoo, and Cryogonal. All can be Shiny. Spring Soirée: Snivy, Pansage, Munna, Audino, Timburr, Sewaddle, Venipede, Cottonee, Petilil, Ducklett, Spring Deerling, Foongust, Alomomola, and Ferroseed. All can be Shiny. Summer Vacation: Tepig, Lillipup, Pansear, Pidove, Blitzle, Tympole, Darumaka, Dwebble, Archen, Trubbish, Summer Deerling, Emolga, Stunfusk, and Rufflet. All can be Shiny. Autumn Masquerade: Patrat, Purrloin, Panpour, Scraggy, Yamask, Gothita, Solosis, Autumn Deerling, Male Frillish, Female Frillish, Elgyem, Litwick, Golett, and Deino. All can be Shiny. Rare spawns: Pikachu will appear as a rare spawn across all habitats with four different costume variants: Hilbert's Hat, Hilda's Hat, Nate's Visor, and Rosa's Visor Incense encounters: Unown A, N, O, U, and V. All can be Shiny.

Wild Swpawns will be divided into special habitats, including: Field Research Encounters: Red-Striped Basculin, Blue-Striped Basculin, all four forms of Deerling, and all four costumed Pikachu. All can be Shiny.

Red-Striped Basculin, Blue-Striped Basculin, all four forms of Deerling, and all four costumed Pikachu. All can be Shiny. Event bonuses: 1/2 Hatch Distance for Eggs placed in Incubators during the event Up to 6 Special Trades per day 1/2 Stardust cost for trades Party Play will earn encounters with Throh, Sawk, Heatmor, and Durant Routes will include special encounters, including Red-Striped and Blue-Striped Basculin.

Eggs: 2 KM: Roggenrola, Timburr, Karablast, Shelmet, and Larvesta. All can be Shiny. 5 KM Eggs: Throh, Sawk, Heatmor, Durant, and Larvesta. All can be Shiny. 10 KM Eggs: Maractus, Sigilyph, Bouffalant, and Larvesta. All can be Shiny.

Raids: Tier One: Pikachu with four different costume variants: Hilbert's Hat, Hilda's Hat, Nate's Visor, and Rosa's Visor. All can be Shiny. Tier Three: Druddigon (can be Shiny) Tier Five: Reshiram & Zekrom, both can be Shiny



More information will be revealed as we get closer to the event.

