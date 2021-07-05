Pokémon GO's Five-Year Anniversary Event Begins Tomorrow

We finally have the details for Pokémon GO's Five-Year Anniversary event, which begins tomorrow, Tuesday. July 6th. This is a major event that will run for ten days and will feature a Shiny release, the return of a Shiny Pokémon from days past, and a new floaty Pikachu. Let's get into it.

The full details for this event were posted over at the official Pokémon GO blog:

Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Thursday, July 15, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time Features Darumaka and Flying Pikachu with a 5-shaped balloon will be appearing more frequently in the wild! If you're lucky, you might encounter a Shiny Darumaka!

These details alone already make this among the biggest events of the year. The length and the fact that we're getting a Shiny release is great, not even to mention the return of Flying Pikachu with this new event-specific update. Now, let's just see how common Darumaka spawns really end up being.

Darumaka, Chespin, Fennekin, and Froakie, and Flying Pikachu with a 5-shaped balloon will be appearing in one-star raids.

It's probably going to be a full-odds, one in 500 Shiny… but I can't help it. I'm going after the Pikachu, no matter the strain on my heart, soul, and poor, poor wallet.

Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Turtwig, Chimchar, Piplup, Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott, Chespin, Fennekin, and Froakie will be appearing around PokéStops with active Lure Modules and after you complete Field Research.

You can also encounter some of these first-partner Pokémon in the wild, including Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Snivy, Tepig, and Oshawott. You'll receive daily bonus Field Research tasks that lead to encounters with Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Turtwig, Chimchar, Piplup, Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott, Chespin, Fennekin, and Froakie.

The Starter theme makes sense considering this is an Anniversary event, but this is definitely less appealing to me than the other features considering how common the Starters are in Pokémon GO. However, if you missed out on Tepig Community Day, this is certainly a good chance to get another crack at the Shiny. The same goes for any previous Community Day Pokémon who have been a bit less available since the Seasons structure began.

Complete the Collection Challenge for this event for a reward encounter with Flying Pikachu with a 5-shaped balloon, as well as Rare Candy and a massive amount of Poké Balls!

A massive amount of Poké Balls could certainly be helpful for GO Fest 2021 happening after this event. How many, exactly, is a massive amount, though, is the question. I'd clock 100 as generous and 200 and above as massive, so let's go, Pokémon GO!

Remember the in-game fireworks from Pokémon GO Fest last year? They're returning this year to the map in celebration of our five years! While you're looking out for fireworks during the fifth-anniversary celebration, check out the new in-game sky, too! That's right—the previously announced real-time sky mechanic and additional Pokédex classifications will be available to everyone in the coming days.

That's quite exciting, especially for those who have seen people share this on social media and in vlogs. Pokémon GO's updated visuals are truly amazing and will function as a reason for players to want to get outdoors and play. This is a permanent quality-of-life update that I can't wait to see applied to the game. As the graphics of Pokémon GO improve, it'll be interesting to see how this ends up being applied to Pokémon themselves in the future as well.

If you're lucky, you might encounter a Shiny Meltan when you activate the Mystery Box during the fifth-anniversary celebration!

Wow, this is shaping up to be a ridiculously interesting event. If you haven't already get a Mystery Box prepped for tomorrow by transferring Pokémon over to HOME or your Nintendo Switch.

The Jump-Start Special Research will be available during this time for any Trainers who missed out on it during last year's anniversary celebration, so be sure to open the app during this period to claim it.

This Research is definitely not one to miss, as it comes with a guaranteed Shiny Eevee. The Jump-Start Research can only be completed once, though, so players who already got to the end will not be given a second run-through.

You'll be able to expand your Item Bag up to 3,500 from Monday, July 5, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7)! If you need more space in your Item Bag, you can get Item Bag upgrades in the shop.

This is a much-needed update ahead of GO Fest 2021. While this may seem pricey in the short term, the way it improves Pokémon GO gameplay in a permanent way makes it well worth the investment.

The Five-Year Anniversary event will also include event stickers, a switch in the in-shop boxes, and one-hour lure modules. Stay tuned for a breakdown of the event's raid rotation and more.