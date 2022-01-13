Pokémon Legends: Arceus Receives A New Gameplay Video

Nintendo and The Pokémon Company released a new trailer today for Pokémon Legends: Arceus as we get a better look at the gameplay. The Game Freak-developed RPG will be taking you on a very different journey through Diamond & Pearl than you previously experienced, as you will be seeking out creatures throughout the Sinnoh region of the world in a changed point of view with different mechanics and history. The video released today shows off over 13 minutes of footage from the game as you get to see the grand designs of the world, the Pokémon you'll encounter, the people and towns you'll visit, and much more as you head off on an all-new quest. Enjoy the video below as the game will be released on January 28th, 2022.

Get ready for a new kind of grand, Pokémon adventure in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, a brand new game from Game Freak that blends action and exploration with the RPG roots of the Pokémon series. Explore natural expanses to catch Pokémon by learning their behavior, sneaking up, and throwing a well-aimed Poké Ball. You can also toss the Poké Ball containing your ally Pokémon near a wild Pokémon to seamlessly enter battle. This new angle on Pokémon gameplay will deliver an immersive, personal experience brought to life by both Pokémon and humans. Explore the Sinnoh region from the Pokémon Diamond Version and Pokémon Pearl Version games, but long before the events of those titles. In this era, the Sinnoh region is filled with Pokémon living in harsh environments. Set out to create the region's first Pokédex and discover the secrets of a long-gone time. At the start of your adventure, you can choose Rowlet, Cyndaquil, or Oshawott as your dependable partner. Along the way, a mystery surrounding the Pokémon known as Arceus will begin to unfold.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Pokémon Legends: Arceus | Gameplay Preview (https://youtu.be/ERAhGia6azE)