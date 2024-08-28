Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: pokemon, Pokemon Masters EX

Pokémon Masters EX Celebrates Its Five-Year Anniversary

Pokémon Masters EX is celebrating its Fifth Anniversary with a ton of new content, events, giveaways, bonuses, and more starting today

Arc Suit Cynthia, Steven, and Lance join the game with powerful new abilities and passives.

Team up with Lillie & Solgaleo, Sygna Suit Nemona & Scream Tail, and Professor Oak & Nidorino.

Log in for daily rewards, including up to 100 sync pairs and 6,000 Gems, until September 24.

Mobile developer DeNA and The Pokémon Company officially launched the Five-Year Anniversary celebration for Pokémon Masters EX today. Players can experience a number of events, giveaways, and login bonuses over the next few weeks, along with a free update that has added a new Main Story saga titled the Arceus Arc. In this new thread, Trainers will compete in The Arceus Cup, an all-new tournament to "showcase the bonds between people and Pokémon." We have more details about the anniversary below.

Arc Suit Cynthia & Garchomp are a Ground-type sync pair with the Ground Myth and Ground Judgment Arc Suit Passive Skills, abilities that respectively power up the attacks and Ground Type Rebuff of allied sync pairs. This duo can also unleash Almighty Rendering Earthquake, a powerful attack that also lowers the opponent's Defense. This sync pair will be available to add to players' teams via the Cynthia Arc Suit Fair Scout, available now until October 6 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time.

Arc Suit Steven & Metagross are a Steel-type sync pair that possess the Steel Myth and Steel Judgment Arc Suit Passive Skills. This sync pair uses Almighty Flash Bullet Punch, a formidable attack that never misses. Arc Suit Steven & Metagross will be available to add to players' teams via the Steven Arc Suit Fair Scout, available from August 29 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time until October 6 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time.

Arc Suit Lance & Dragonite are a Dragon-type sync pair with the Dragon Myth and Dragon Judgment Arc Suit Passive Skills, skills that power up the attacks and Dragon Type Rebuff of allied sync pairs respectively. Arc Suit Lance & Dragonite can deploy Almighty Roar Hyper Beam, a devastating attack that becomes more powerful the lower the opponent's Defense and Sp. Def are. This sync pair will be available to add to players' teams via the Lance Arc Suit Fair Scout, available from August 31 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time until October 6 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time.

New Content Updates

Team Up with Lillie (Anniversary 2024) & Solgaleo: Players will be able to add this Steel-type sync pair to their teams by earning and redeeming event rewards in the Story Event titled Festive Sun and Moon, available now through October 1 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time. This sync pair can unleash moves like All-Out Sunsteel Strike, which deals damage while also turning the battlefield into a Steel Zone, powering up Steel-type attacks.

Players will be able to add this Steel-type sync pair to their teams by earning and redeeming event rewards in the Story Event titled Festive Sun and Moon, available now through October 1 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time. This sync pair can unleash moves like All-Out Sunsteel Strike, which deals damage while also turning the battlefield into a Steel Zone, powering up Steel-type attacks. Add Sygna Suit Nemona & Scream Tail: This Fairy-type sync pair is available to add to players' teams via the Sygna Suit Nemona Master Fair Scout, available now through September 16 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time. As a Master sync pair, Sygna Suit Nemona & Scream Tail possesses a master passive skill called Paldea Pride that provides a boost to a player's entire team. A Story Event titled Ancient Visitor is also available now through September 16 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time. In this event, players can learn how Nemona first formed bonds with the Paradox Pokémon Scream Tail.

This Fairy-type sync pair is available to add to players' teams via the Sygna Suit Nemona Master Fair Scout, available now through September 16 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time. As a Master sync pair, Sygna Suit Nemona & Scream Tail possesses a master passive skill called Paldea Pride that provides a boost to a player's entire team. A Story Event titled Ancient Visitor is also available now through September 16 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time. In this event, players can learn how Nemona first formed bonds with the Paradox Pokémon Scream Tail. Professor Oak & Nidorino Arrive: Players will be able to add this Poison-type sync pair to their teams by completing the first Story level in Special Sync Pair Event: Professor Oak & Nidorino, available now through September 27 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time. Professor Oak & Nidorino play a Support role, typically associated with higher HP, lower offensive stats, and moves that restore HP or increase their teammates' stats.

Players will be able to add this Poison-type sync pair to their teams by completing the first Story level in Special Sync Pair Event: Professor Oak & Nidorino, available now through September 27 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time. Professor Oak & Nidorino play a Support role, typically associated with higher HP, lower offensive stats, and moves that restore HP or increase their teammates' stats. Obtain Up To 100 Sync Pairs at No Cost: Players that log in to the game between now and September 14 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time will obtain a 10-Pair Scout Ticket, which can be exchanged for ten sync pair scouts. Players can log in daily for ten days to collect up to ten 10-Pair Scout Tickets, enough for 100 sync pair scouts. 10-Pair Scout Tickets must be used by September 21 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time.

Players that log in to the game between now and September 14 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time will obtain a 10-Pair Scout Ticket, which can be exchanged for ten sync pair scouts. Players can log in daily for ten days to collect up to ten 10-Pair Scout Tickets, enough for 100 sync pair scouts. 10-Pair Scout Tickets must be used by September 21 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time. Earn Up to 6,000 Gems via Log-In Bonuses: In celebration of the Five-Year Anniversary, all players that log in for three days between now and September 6 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time can receive up to 3,000 Gems, enough to add up to 11 sync pairs to players' teams. Players that log in to the game between now and September 24 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time will also receive a one-time gift of 3,000 Gems, available to redeem in the Present Box section of the game.

