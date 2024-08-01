Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch Online, Pokémon, Video Games | Tagged: game boy advance, pokemon, Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team Comes To NSO

Nintendo revealed Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team will be added to the Nintendo Switch Online library for Game Boy Advance

Article Summary Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team joins Nintendo Switch Online's Game Boy Advance library on August 9, 2024.

Turn into a Pokémon and dive into a world ravaged by natural disasters in this unique adventure.

Start your journey with a personality quiz that determines your Pokémon character and partner.

Form a rescue team, explore dungeons, and engage in strategic battles in this classic turn-based game.

Nintendo revealed a new addition coming to Nintendo Switch Online as Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team will be added to their Game Boy Advance library. Nintendo and The Pokémon Company have been very selective as to what titles have been added to the collection, as there are a ton of games from the Game Boy's first decade that could have been released by now, and to date, there's only (checks notes)… one. You know, we take it back; they're withholding all the good titles. So the fact we have a new one is actually a miracle. That is, if you like playing a game where you wake up one day and discover you've turned into a Pokémon. Enjoy the info about this one below, as the game will be added to the library for you to play (with a subscription to the Expansion Pack) on August 9, 2024.

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team

All of a sudden, you've found yourself in a new world, one where you're now a Pokémon yourself and can speak and interact with other Pokémon. The adventure begins when you and your partner Pokémon set out on rescue missions in a world ravaged by natural disasters. But what is your true purpose and destiny in this Pokémon world? That's the real mystery! As the hero of this journey, you'll begin the game by taking a personality quiz, with the results determining which Pokémon you will become out of several options, including Pikachu, Eevee, Charmander, Totodile, and Chikorita – just to name a few. From there, you'll select your partner Pokémon before being whisked to a world full of Pokémon to befriend and dungeons to explore. Form your rescue team, take on mysterious changing dungeons, and engage in strategic, turn-based battles in this game originally available on the Game Boy Advance system.

