Pokémon Pairs With Singer Louane For "Game Girl" Song

The Pokémon Company has announced a new collaboration for their 25th anniversary celebration. Joining the ranks of Katy Perry, Post Malone, and Vince Staples is Island Def Jam recording artist Louane. Louane has contributed the new song "Game Girl," to be an exclusive track on Pokémon's P25 Music compilation album. The offering, which The Pokémon Company describes in their announcement as a bilingual song with an "infectious melody," tells a story of journeys taken with friends and partners and how these quests can shape us into the people we will eventually become. "Game Girl" is written by Louane for the special anniversary and is composed and produced by P3gase and mixed by Josh Gudwin.

Colin Palmer, vice president of marketing for The Pokémon Company International, spoke about this new collaboration:

"Louane is an exciting addition to the growing roster of talented artists from around the world helping us celebrate 25 years of Pokémon. 'Game Girl,' with its French and English lyrics, is not only an amazing pop anthem for [Trainers,] but also represents the global resonance of Pokémon with international fans."

Louane herself added:

"Pokémon was one of my earliest childhood memories! I fell in love with Ash at first sight! I didn't hesitate at all when asked to join the P25 Music Program. It was really inspiring to have the opportunity to write a story based on what I experienced as a kid."

This reflects the experience that other artists included have spoken about. It's no surprise, though, as Pokémon is the biggest franchise in the world, so of course the latest generation of artists has grown up loving Pikachu and the gang.

Stay tuned for more Pokémon coverage, including a special opening of the upcoming Celebrations Anniversary set of the TCG rolling out as we get closer to release.