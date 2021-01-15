Pokémon Red Wata A+ 9.2-Graded Game Up For Auction At Heritage Now

The Pokémon franchise has been around for just about 25 years now. From the first few games' appearances in Japan to such contemporaries as Pokémon GO and mainline games Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, this franchise has seen its popularity grow with each game to release. But let's disregard the newer games for a moment, and take a moment to reflect on the first games to reach the Americas: Pokémon Red and Blue Versions were and still are masterpieces of their time, works of art which at the time spawned a television show, the trading card game, and all manner of sequels and remakes to follow soon thereafter.

For those who are feeling the nostalgia of those days long since past, you're in luck; Heritage Auctions, an auction house that deals in comics, trading cards, and collectibles and is based in Dallas, Texas, has in its fleeting possession a rare, Wata A+ conditioned, 9.2-graded, and sealed copy of Pokémon Red Version up for auction at this very moment in time! Interested fans and collectors have until January 15th at 12:20 PM Eastern Time or 11:20 AM Central Time to bid on this little piece of Pokémon history before the winner is decided.

As it stands, this specific copy of Pokémon Red Version is only a bit less noteworthy than the kinds that come of a first or second print run, in that the back of the box features a different Pokémon battle: Instead of the first and second run's battle between Sandshrew and Meowth, collectors will see Pidgey fighting a Rattata. By no means does this mean the game is less valuable than the first or second run, however. Right now, at the time of writing, this game is demanding a bid beating $9,250 USD!

If you are interested in bidding on this masterpiece from the days of yore (25 long, long years ago!), you again have until January 15th at 11:20 AM Central Time to do so. The link for the auction page is here for your bidding consideration. Happy hunting!