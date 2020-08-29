Pokémon TCG Announces A New Expansion With Vivid Voltage

Hasbro has revealed the latest addition to the Pokémon Trading Card Game as they're introducing Sword & Shield—Vivid Voltage. This particular expansion plays off the recently discovered Mythical Pokémon Zarude, which will finally make its Pokémon TCG debut alongside a few other highly-collectible cards. Those include the Pikachu VMAX, Orbeetle VMAX, and Coalossal VMAX, all of which will be debuting in their official Gigantamax forms. This particular expansion will be a bit of a change of pace when it comes to distribution as well. The full expansion includes the following items as you'll get 6 Amazing Pokémon, 6 Pokémon VMAX, 11 Pokémon V, 13 full-art Pokémon V, 6 Trainer cards, 7 full-art Supporter cards, and 4 new Special Energy cards. Essentially it will beef up your deck but not overpower it as you'll need to find a place and a balance for what's on the way. The set will officially be released on November 13th, 2020. You can read a little bit more about it and check out pics below.

A look at the logo of the next Pokémon TCG expansion, courtesy of Hasbro.
The upcoming set will also debut a new type of card called Amazing Pokémon, which features a Legendary or Mythical Pokémon like Celebi, illustrated with vividly rainbow backgrounds that extend outside of the frame, as well as foil and etched details. Topped with a special rarity symbol, Trainers can look forward to collecting and playing with new Amazing Pokémon cards. Trainers interested in playing with the Sword & Shield—Vivid Voltage expansion before it launches can do so by grabbing the Sword & Shield—Vivid Voltage Build & Battle Box, available through their local participating Pokémon TCG retailer starting October 31. Each box contains four Sword & Shield—Vivid Voltage booster packs; a 23-card Evolution pack featuring key cards from current and prior sets, including one of four alternate-art promo cards; and a deck-building tip sheet.

