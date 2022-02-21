Pokémon TCG: Brilliant Stars Can Now Be Sold At Certain Game Stores

This coming Friday, February 25th, is the official wide release of the next main series Pokémon TCG expansion, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. However, you may actually be able to buy booster packs, booster boxes, and Elite Trainer Boxes of this new Arceus and Charizard-themed set as soon as today. Tournament-official game stores are now allowed to sell those Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars products on the Monday of release week. Read on to see what this set can offer and how you can tell if your local game store qualifies for sales today.

Will your local game store be able to sell Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars products today? The answer is simple. If they host Pokémon TCG prerelease events, then yet, they are a tournament-official store. If they did not host prerelease events, then they are required to wait until Friday's wide release to put Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars products on the shelf.

Here is a breakdown of major features in Pokémon TCG: Brilliant Stars:

The first set with VSTARs, including Charizard VSTAR, Whimsicott VSTAR, Arceus VSTAR, Shaymin VSTAR

Likely the final set with VMAX cards in the main set (not counting subsets) including Mimikyu, Aggron, and Kingler.

Eleven Full Art Vs including Shaymin V, Charizard V, Lumineon V, Pikachu V, Raichu V, Granbull V, Whimsicott V, Honchkrow V, Zamazenta V, Flygon V, Arceus V

Four Alternate Arts including Charizard V, Lumineon V, Honchkrow V, Arceus V

Six Full Art Trainers including Barry, Cheren's Care, Cynthia's Ambition, Kindler, Marnie's Pride, Roseanne's Bacup

Eight Rainbow Rares featuring the set's VSTARs and all Trainers except for Barry and Marnie's Pride

Four Gold Secret Rare Pokémon featuring Galarian Articuno V, Galarian Zapdos V, Galarian Moltres V, and Arceus VSTAR

A 30-card Trainer Gallery subset that can be pulled in the Reverse Holo slot featuring: Twelve standard Character Cards including Eevee, Vaporeon, Flareon, Jolteon, and more Eleven Character Super Rares including Sylveon V & VMAX, Mimikyu V & VMAX, Umbreon V & VMAX, and more Five additional Full Art Trainers featuring Acerola's Premonition, Gloria, and more Two Black and Gold Urshifu VMAX cards, including both Single and Rapid Strike

