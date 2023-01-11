Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith's English Zeraora Revealed Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith is releasing next week. It will have a new English-language Zeraora VSTAR in the main set of this expansion.

The Pokémon TCG has revealed the English-language versions of new cards coming in the next special set. January 2023 will see the release of Crown Zenith, a special set that will only be available in branded products rather than booster boxes. The art-themed Crown Zenith closes out the Sword & Shield era as The Pokémon Company International plans to switch over to the Scarlet & Violet series block in March 2023. Crown Zenith is largely based on Japan's VSTAR Universe, which was a reprint set with a large Secret Rare section that introduced two new card types: Art Rares and Special Art Rares. Art Rares are much like Character Rares, but they do not show Pokémon with Trainers, rather showing them in their environments or sometimes even interacting with other species in interesting ways. Special Art Rares are like Alternate Arts, combining the idea of Art Rares with mechanics like V, VMAX, and VSTAR. Here is a new card that has been revealed from Crown Zenith featuring Zeraora VSTAR.

Most of the cards that we have previewed from Crown Zenith have been in the set's Galarian Gallery, which is a subset made up of Art Rares and Special Art Rares. However, let's not forget that there is also a main set. This main set includes the above Zeraora VSTAER by aky CG Works. This features different artwork than the SWSH Black Star Promo Zeraora VSTAR that we got in a promo box earlier this year. For fans of this set's Special Art Rares, there is also a Special Art Rare version of this card in the Galarian Gallery. You can see the Japanese version of this card here, along with a write-up on the artist here. Zeraora fans can also see Crown Zenith's Zeraora VMAX Special Art Rare here in English.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of VSTAR Universe cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.