Pokémon TCG Japan: Clay Burst Preview: Flamigo Illustration Kanto purists will certainly appreciate this new Paldean Pokémon debuting in the Pokémon TCG as it's pretty much just a flamingo.

The next two sets of the Scarlet & Violet era are arriving on April 14th in Japan. The two sets, Snow Hazard and Clay Burst, will largely focus on the Treasures of Ruin Legendary group from the region of Paldea introduced in Scarlet & Violet. In this expansion, all four Treasures of Ruin (Chien-Pao, Ting-Lu, Chi-Yu, and Wo-Chien) will receive Pokémon ex. This set follows Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet ex and Violet ex and the subset Triplet Beat which were released in early 2023, kicking off the new Paldea-themed series block that will presumably run for the next three years. Snow Hazard and Clay Burst will merge with Triplet Beat as the basis for Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, the second English-language expansion set of the Generation Nine era, which will release on June 30, 2023. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in Snow Hazard and Clay Burst, as does the layout of the Secret Rare section, which includes Illustration Rares, Special Illustration Rares, Full Art ex, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold cards. Today, let's take a look at another Illustration Rare revealed for Clay Burst, which features Flamigo.

Flamigo is a new Pokémon that will surely satisfy Kanto purists, as it is pretty much just a flamingo. It's a Flying/Fighting-type, which is hilarious if you've ever seen flamingos at a zoo whipping their heads at each other. Flamigo's Dex entries read:

This Pokémon apparently ties the base of its neck into a knot so that the energy stored in its belly does not escape from its beak. Thanks to a behavior of theirs known as "synchronizing," an entire flock of these Pokémon can attack simultaneously in perfect harmony.

This "synchronizing" is depicted on the Flamigo Illustration Rare by artist Shibuzoh., who draws a vibrant scene of these Pokémon in action.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.