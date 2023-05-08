Pokémon TCG Japan: Clay Burst Preview: Full Art Trainers This Full Art Iono card is going for over $200 in Japan. Will this bring back the "Waifu Craze" in the Pokémon TCG when Paldea Evolved drops?

The next two sets of the Scarlet & Violet era were released on April 14th in Japan. The two sets, Snow Hazard and Clay Burst, will largely focus on the Treasures of Ruin Legendary group from the region of Paldea introduced in Scarlet & Violet. In this expansion, all four Treasures of Ruin (Chien-Pao, Ting-Lu, Chi-Yu, and Wo-Chien) will receive Pokémon ex. This set follows Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet ex and Violet ex and the subset Triplet Beat which were released in early 2023, kicking off the new Paldea-themed series block that will presumably run for the next three years. Snow Hazard and Clay Burst will merge with Triplet Beat as the basis for Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, the second English-language expansion set of the Generation Nine era, which will release on June 30, 2023. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in Snow Hazard and Clay Burst, as does the layout of the Secret Rare section, which includes Illustration Rares, Special Illustration Rares, Full Art ex, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold cards. Today, let's take a look at more Secret Rare cards revealed for Clay Burst featuring Trainer Supporters.

The Paldean Trainers Iono and Saguaro get Full Art Trainer Supporter cards in Clay Burst. Saguaro is the home economics teacher at the Naranha / Uva Academy in the Scarlet & Violet games. Iono is the Levincia Gym Leader who specializes in Electric-type Pokémon and streaming. Dubbed the Supercharged Streamer by her fans, Iono is a fan-favorite of the Scarlet & Violet games much in the way that Marnie was for Sword & Shield. In Japan, Iono's Secret Rares are going for a pretty penny. The Iono Full Art Trainer Supporter from Clay Burst is currently selling on the secondary market for over $250, while the Special Illustration Rare, which we will show off tomorrow, is going for over $1,000.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.