Pokémon TCG Japan: Incandescent Arcana Preview: Alolan Vulpix VSTAR

One of the most highly anticipated Pokémon TCG sets arriving in Japan this year has now been revealed. Incandescent Arcana is set for release on September 2nd, 2022, in Japan. Unlike the direct previous Japanese set, the Origin Forme Giratina-themed Lost Abyss that brought back the Lost Zone mechanic, this set will include Character Rares and Radiant Pokémon. Leading this set is the unusual but exciting Alolan Vulpix VSTAR, which follows the fun trend of Pikachu and Eevee Ultra Rares where it's the cute and iconic form that gets the feature rather than the highest evolution. This set, along with the following main series Japanese set Paradigm Trigger, which will focus on Lugia, will be the basis of the fourth and final English-language Sword & Shield set of 2022, which is expected to close out the era. Today, we begin our Incandescent Arcana previews with the series mascot, Alolan Vulpix.

This is the most exciting VSTAR I have seen released full stop. I loved when we saw VMAXes expand to include non-evolved cute Pokémon like Pikachu in Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage and Eevee as a SWSH Black Star Promo in the Shining Fates Elite Trainer Box. Because this will be in the last English-language main series Sword & Shield-era set, we can really tell that the Pokémon TCG is closing out what has been perhaps the most hyped era since Wizards of the Coast days with a bang. The Alolan Vulpix VSTAR is a true beauty illustrated by PLANETA Hiiragi, and I can't wait to see both the Rainbow Rare VSTAR and Gold Secret Rare VSTAR versions.

