Pokémon TCG Japan: Incandescent Arcana Preview: Serperior CR

One of the most highly anticipated Pokémon TCG sets arriving in Japan this year has now been revealed. Incandescent Arcana is set for release on September 2nd, 2022, in Japan. Unlike the direct previous Japanese set, the Origin Forme Giratina-themed Lost Abyss that brought back the Lost Zone mechanic, this set will include Character Rares and Radiant Pokémon. Leading this set is the unusual but exciting Alolan Vulpix VSTAR, which follows the fun trend of Pikachu and Eevee Ultra Rares, where it's the cute and iconic form that gets the feature rather than the highest evolution. This set, along with the following main series Japanese set Paradigm Trigger, which will focus on Lugia, will be the basis of the fourth and final English-language Sword & Shield set of 2022, which is expected to close out the era. Today, we continue our Incandescent Arcana previews with a Character Super Rare.

Serperior V gets a Character Super Rare in this set featuring Rosa. Rosa is a major feature, as her last Full Art Trainer card was the top chase card of Sword & Shield – Cosmic Eclipse, even above that set's Charizard & Braixen GX Rainbow Rare. Rosa is the female protagonist of the Pokémon Black 2 and White 2 games, so it makes sense to pair her with a Unova Starter. The artwork here is by illustrator Teeziro, who is a somewhat recent addition to the TCG stable of artists. He is most known for the Umbreon V Alt Art from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, which is a great card, but my personal favorite may be his Celebi V Alt Art from Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike.

