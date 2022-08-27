Pokémon TCG Japan: Incandescent Arcana Preview: Tapu Lele

One of the most highly anticipated Pokémon TCG sets arriving in Japan this year has now been revealed. Incandescent Arcana is set for release on September 2nd, 2022, in Japan. Unlike the direct previous Japanese set, the Origin Forme Giratina-themed Lost Abyss that brought back the Lost Zone mechanic, this set will include Character Rares and Radiant Pokémon. Leading this set is the unusual but exciting Alolan Vulpix VSTAR, which follows the fun trend of Pikachu and Eevee Ultra Rares, where it's the cute and iconic form that gets the feature rather than the highest evolution. This set, along with the following main series Japanese set Paradigm Trigger, which will focus on Lugia, will be the basis of the fourth and final English-language Sword & Shield set of 2022, which is expected to close out the era. Today, we continue our Incandescent Arcana previews with the another holographic card from the set.

And here we have a holographic Tapu Lele! Tapu Lele was a beast during the Sun & Moon era with the playable Tapu Lele GX, so those in the hobby certainly key into when a new Tapu Lele card gets released. I personally really like this illustration and its delicate pastel colors. Artist Saya Tsuruta does beautiful work here on both Tapu Lele itself and the background. I like how the flowers are colored so lightly with white lineart that makes them translucent, especially when the holographic glimmer shines through them. This is sure to be a beautiful card when seen in person.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Incandescent Arcana cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.