Pokémon TCG Japan: Paradigm Trigger Preview: Pokémon Center Merch

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed the pack art and cards for Paradigm Trigger, the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. Paradigm Trigger is set for release on October 21st, 2022, in Japan. So far, we can confirm that this set focuses primarily on Lugia and contains a Lugia VSTAR, with the Galarian Legendaries Regidrago and Regieleki also appearing on the pack art. Regidrago will receive a VSTAR, while Regieleki will appear on a VMAX. In addition to the main set, there will also be promo packs given out with booster boxes that contain more cards, including a Lugia VSTAR with different art. This set, along with the direct previous Japanese set Incandescent Arcana which focused on Alolan Vulpix, will be the basis of the fourth and final English-language Sword & Shield set of 2022, which is expected to close out the era for international audiences. Today, we continue our Paradigm Trigger previews by taking a look at the merch coming to the Pokémon Center in Japan in conjunction with this set.

Here are the Paradigm Trigger merch items coming to the Pokémon Center Japan on October 21st, 2022:

Card Sleeves featuring Lugia, Regieleki, and Regidrago

Deck Box featuring Lugia, Regieleki, and Regidrago

Card Sleeves featuring Pikachu and Hangry Mode Morpeko

Deck Box featuring Pikachu, Hangry Mode Morpeko, Togedemaru, and Dedenne

Playmat featuring Pikachu, Hangry Mode Morpeko, Togedemaru, and Dedenne

Card Sleeves featuring Dragonite

Damage Counter Case featuring Morpeko and Pikachu

Carrying Case featuring Pikachu

