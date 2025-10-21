Posted in: DC Comics, Games, Tabletop, Upper Deck | Tagged: legendary, Legendary DC, Legendary: A DC Deck-Building Game, upper deck

Upper Deck Announces Legendary: A DC Deck-Building Game

Upper Deck and DC Comics have come together for a new tabletop title, as they revealed Legendary: A DC Deck-Building Game

Article Summary Upper Deck partners with DC Comics for Legendary: A DC Deck-Building Game, launching in early 2026.

Game designer Devin Low returns, ensuring deep strategy and fresh mechanics for the DC Universe.

Legendary DC supports solo and up to five players, offering both cooperative and competitive play modes.

New hope and fear tracker plus secret identity transform mechanics highlight DC heroes’ unique features.

Upper Deck has dusted off one of its older properties as part of its partnership with DC Comics, as we're getting Legendary: A DC Deck-Building Game. Those familiar with the property will remember the 2012 incarnatiuon being a Marvel-centric set, which did pretty well for itself over the past decade or so, until it started to trail off a few years ago. Now it looks like DC has picked up the torch as the two are most likely looking to capitalize on the popularity of their lexicon of characters, using the shortened name Legendary DC. We have mroe infof rom today's annoucnement below as we'll see the firsts et arrive in Early 2026.

Legendary: A DC Deck-Building Game

First released in 2012, there's now been more than a decade's worth of Legendary. Award-winning game designer Devin Low infused the game and its core system with strategy, depth, fun, and a multiverse worth of replayability. And fans can rest assured; Devin has returned as the game designer of Legendary DC. It will be familiar to gamers who have played previous Legendary games, with new and fresh ideas to bring the DC Universe to the ecosystem. Legendary DC is perfect for established and new players alike; returning gamers will recognize similarities between DC and previous versions, while first-time players will be able to jump right in this Legendary DC 500 card set.

So what's allowed Legendary to excel as an evergreen deck builder for more than a decade? It's highly accessible, taking very few games to learn while still remaining a satisfying challenge for experienced players. That flexibility is another known and loved strength – the game works as a solo experience or accommodates up to five players, while also offering competitive elements within its cooperative core. Legendary also continues to be among the most modular deckbuilding game systems available. Players can choose which Heroes battle which Villains, modifying the core build of every game and making the experience and challenge level extremely customizable while also maximizing replayability.

As for gameplay, Legendary unifies players against one big, bad Mastermind – controlled by the game itself. Succeeding against evil takes communication and teamwork from the players. And for gamers who love a definitive winner, Legendary games can be played competitively with players competing for the most Victory Points. Whether you are focused on cooperative or competitive play, everyone will have to work together at some point to keep the Mastermind from declaring victory.

Now, let's take a sneak peek at some of the ways Legendary will be adapted to the DC universe. One thing that previous players will recognize – the transform mechanic. Plenty of DC Super Heroes have secret identities, which will fit perfectly into that existing structure. Cards featuring the Transform keyword start out as secret identities such as Bruce Wayne or Clark Kent, but then players have the chance for these cards to reveal their heroic identities as Batman and Superman.

There are also heroes like Batman who thrive on the fear he instills, and on the other side is someone like Superman who represents the hope he inspires in others. They have the same goal, but go about it in different ways, which means players can expect a unique challenge to get those two to work together in the same deck. This also shows itself throughout the game with the hope and fear tracker. Most heroes push the track up towards hope, while villains push it down towards fear. All of this and much more sets the stage for fun and engaging gameplay.

