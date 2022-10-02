Pokémon TCG Japan: Paradigm Trigger Preview: Swords Of Justice

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed the pack art and cards for Paradigm Trigger, the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. Paradigm Trigger is set for release on October 21st, 2022, in Japan. So far, we can confirm that this set focuses primarily on Lugia and contains a Lugia VSTAR, with the Galarian Legendaries Regidrago and Regieleki also appearing on the pack art. Regidrago will receive a VSTAR, while Regieleki will appear on a VMAX. In addition to the main set, there will also be promo packs given out with booster boxes that contain more cards, including a Lugia VSTAR with different art. This set, along with the direct previous Japanese set Incandescent Arcana which focused on Alolan Vulpix, will be the basis of the fourth and final English-language Sword & Shield set of 2022, which is expected to close out the era for international audiences. Today, we continue our Paradigm Trigger previews with the Swords of Justice trio.

Virizion, my favorite of the trio, comes courtesy of artist Kouki Saitou. A beautiful, golden sunset plays out behind this Legendary Pokémon with art that would've been perfect for the holographic treatment. It seems that only one of the trio is set to be a holo-rare, though, and that is Terrakion. This Terrkaion artwork is illustrated by nagimiso, who delivers a beautiful snowy landscape featuring a noble, epically drawn Terrakion. Artist Sin Nagasawa illustrates Cobalion, which… wow, it also would've been a terrific holo. The art used for the trio here is absolutely fantastic!

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include