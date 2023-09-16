Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Ancient Roar, Future Flash, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Japan Reveals Ancient Roar & Future Flash Sets

Pokémon TCG Japan reveals Ancient Roar & Future Flash sister sets, which will introduce the Ancient and Future mechanics into the game.

Pokémon TCG Japan has begun teasing the October 2023 Scarlet & Violet-era sister sets. These two sets are the Roaring Moon-themed Ancient Roar and the Iron Valiant-themed Future Flash. Both sets hit shelves on October 27, just one month after the Tera Garchomp-themed Raging Surf, which is also currently being teased. These expansions will introduce the new Future and Ancient mechanics, which refer to Paradox Pokémon. We have previously seen Paradox Pokémon like Iron Treads and Great Tusk in earlier Scarlet & Violet sets, but the Pokémon TCG has been mostly holding these special species back for this next wave of expansions. It has already been confirmed that these sets will pair with Raging Surf to make up Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for November 2023. It is rumored that Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift will also combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Sets featuring Tera Mewtwo ex and Tera Skeledirge ex, but we cannot yet confirm. Today, let's take a look at the pack art of the set.

Based on the pack art from Ancient Roar (to the left) and Future Flash (to the right), we can confirm a few Pokémon cards that will be included in this set:

Roaring Moon, which will be the Pokémon ex heading up Ancient Roar

Iron Valiant, which will be the Pokémon ex heading up Future Flash

Scream Tail in Ancient Roar

Slither Wing in Ancient Roar

Iron Moth in Future Flash

Iron Bundle in Future Flash

Many of these cards were previewed ahead of these two Japanese sets in an early reveal of the English-language Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift when the Ancient and Future mechanics were announced at Worlds.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

