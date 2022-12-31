Pokémon TCG Japan: Scarlet & Violet Ex Preview: Gardevoir Ex

It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan will release two sets on January 20, 2023 that will kick off Generation Nine and bring Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023. News hit when it was revealed that the English-language version of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese sets, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. This set also sees the return of the original lowercase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We have not yet seen how the Full Arts and Secret Rares of the Scarlet & Violet era will appear. Today, let's take a look at another Ultra Rare from the set.

I haven't quite seen a chase card Pokémon emerge from Scarlet & Violet ex sets yet, but whatever Full Art or Secret Rare versions we see of this Gardevoir card might end up filling that role. We get the whole Ralts evolutionary line with a cute Ralts by Tika Matsuno, a prancing Kirlia by kawayoo, and of course the Gardevoir ex by N-DESIGN Inc. We also now have confirmation from the English-language Paldea Collections that these ex cards will have two overlapping holo patterns with a standard holo shine that we saw on Pokémon V mixed with a sparkling layer over the entire card reminiscent of the old school Wizards of the Coast stars from Base Set, Jungle, and Fossil.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of VSTAR Universe cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.