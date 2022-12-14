Pokémon TCG Japan: Scarlet & Violet Ex Preview: Magnezone Ex

It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan will release two sets on January 20, 2023 that will kick off Generation Nine and bring Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally March 31, 2023. News hit when it was revealed that the English-language version of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese sets, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. This set also sees the return of the original lowcase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We have not yet seen how the Full Arts and Secret Rares of the Scarlet & Violet era will appear. Today, let's take a look at an ex card that seems to suggest the return of a classic holo pattern.

Could it be? This Magnezone ex shows a holo pattern that has three notable traits:

First and foremost, the stars that appear on the card seem to suggest the return of the starry pattern that we initially saw on English-language cards from Base Set, Jungle, and Fossil before Wizards of the Coast switched to the more circle-base, swirly galaxy foil that Japan had been using since the beginning of the hobby. We saw this starry pattern return to holo-rares only in XY – Evolutions while Japan used it sparingly on special Full Art promos. Could this really be the holo pattern of the era?

There seems to be a holo bleed effect, with the pattern extending to the text.

Finally, there is a rainbow shine element which makes me think that we might actually see both a rainbow light style of holo like previous Ultra Rares GX and Vs in addition to the starry pattern. That'd certainly make Ultra Rares a lot more fun to pull.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of VSTAR Universe cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.