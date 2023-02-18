Pokémon TCG Japan: Scarlet & Violet Ex Preview: Sandile Art Rare Pokémon TCG Japan has now released Scarlet ex & Violet ex which will feature Art Rares instead of Rainbow Rares to allow a broader focus.

It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan has released two sets that kick off Generation Nine and bring Paldean Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG for the first time. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023. Starting with these sets, English-language versions of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese expansions, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. Scarlet ex and Violet ex also see the return of the original lowercase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We also now know that Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares, a card type that debuted in Crown Zenith, will return with this set, with ex cards being the mechanic we'll see depicted. Today, we take a look at another Art Rare from Scarlet ex.

It's Sandile! Once again, I love how the use of Art Rares as chase cards rather than mechanic-driven cards opens us up to seeing unlikely species get the spotlight, much like Character Rares. Before this, Sandile has never been featured on a card with a rarity above Common, so it's fantastic to see this Pokémon get the Art Rare treatment from artist Nurikabe, who depicts the Pokémon's eyes peeking out from sand dunes. Nurikabe is new to the TCG as of Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, but you likely recognize their work from Mewtwo V from Pokémon GO, Aerodactyl V Alternate Art from Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, and Kricketune Illustration Rare from Crown Zenith.

