Pokémon TCG Japan: Scarlet & Violet Ex Preview: Tarountula & Spidops Tarountula & Spidops were introduced to the Pokémon world with Scarlet & Violet. Now, these Paldean species make their TCG debut.

It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan has released two sets that kick off Generation Nine and bring Paldean Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG for the first time. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023. Starting with these sets, English-language versions of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese expansions, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. Scarlet ex and Violet ex also see the return of the original lowercase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We also now know that Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares, a card type that debuted in Crown Zenith, will return with this set, with ex cards being the mechanic we'll see depicted. Today, we take a look at more cards from Violet ex.

We have two Tarountula cards here and one Spidops ex. We previously showcased the Art Rare and Special Art Rare ex versions of these cards, and now we show the normal versions. Artist Pani Kobayashi illustrates the cutest of the bunch, which shows Tarountula climbing on a tree branch in the middle of a wintry snowfall. Kouki Saitou, who has been contributing to the Pokémon TCG for years and recently drew the nine-card connecting Art Rares from Crown Zenith, takes on the Tarountula that is shown descending from a tree. Finally, the line culminates in a border-breaking Pokémon ex featuring Spidops by takuyoa, who is new to the hobby as of Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.