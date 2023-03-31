Pokémon TCG Japan: Snow Hazard & Clay Burst Preview: Dudunsparce Pokémon TCG Japan's Snow Hazard expansion will feature a standard card and Illustration Rare featuring the new species Dudunsparce.

The next two sets of the Scarlet & Violet era are arriving on April 14th in Japan. The two sets, Snow Hazard and Clay Burst, will largely focus on the Treasures of Ruin Legendary group from the region of Paldea introduced in Scarlet & Violet. In this expansion, all four Treasures of Ruin (Chien-Pao, Ting-Lu, Chi-Yu, and Wo-Chien) will receive Pokémon ex. This set follows Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet ex and Violet ex and the subset Triplet Beat which were released in early 2023, kicking off the new Paldea-themed series block that will presumably run for the next three years. Snow Hazard and Clay Burst will merge with Triplet Beat as the basis for Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, the second English-language expansion set of the Generation Nine era, which will release on June 30, 2023. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in Snow Hazard and Clay Burst, as does the layout of the Secret Rare section, which includes Illustration Rares, Special Illustration Rares, Full Art ex, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold cards. Today, let's take a look at another Illustration Rare revealed for the set, which features Dudunsparce.

Dudunsparce is a new evolution of the Johto species Dudunsparce. Dudunsparce has two forms, including the Two-Segment Form and the Three-Segment Form. Let's take a look at this new evolution's Dex entries, which are distinct for each form.

Two-Segment Form Dunsparce:

This Pokémon uses its hard tail to make its nest by boring holes into bedrock deep underground. The nest can reach lengths of over six miles. It drives enemies out of its nest by sucking in enough air to fill its long, narrow lungs, then releasing the air in an intense blast.

Three-Segment Form Dunsparce:

The gentle Dudunsparce will put Pokémon that wander into its nest onto its back and carry them to the entrance. A recent study uncovered that the number of segments a Dudunsparce's body has is determined by the Pokémon's genes.

Snow Hazard will feature a standard Dudunsparce card by Mina Nakai and an Illustration Rare Dudunsparce by Saya Tsuruta, who depicts other species on this cute card, including Dedenne, Scatterbug, Diglett, Foongus, and Applin.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.