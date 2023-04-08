Pokémon TCG Japan: Snow Hazard & Clay Burst Preview: Forretress Ex Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed the Tera ex from Clay Burst as Forretress ex, who will be featured on both this card and a special Full Art.

The next two sets of the Scarlet & Violet era are arriving on April 14th in Japan. The two sets, Snow Hazard and Clay Burst, will largely focus on the Treasures of Ruin Legendary group from the region of Paldea introduced in Scarlet & Violet. In this expansion, all four Treasures of Ruin (Chien-Pao, Ting-Lu, Chi-Yu, and Wo-Chien) will receive Pokémon ex. This set follows Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet ex and Violet ex and the subset Triplet Beat which were released in early 2023, kicking off the new Paldea-themed series block that will presumably run for the next three years. Snow Hazard and Clay Burst will merge with Triplet Beat as the basis for Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, the second English-language expansion set of the Generation Nine era, which will release on June 30, 2023. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in Snow Hazard and Clay Burst, as does the layout of the Secret Rare section, which includes Illustration Rares, Special Illustration Rares, Full Art ex, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold cards. Today, let's take a look at the Tera ex from Clay Burst.

The Tera ex from Clay Burst has been revealed as Forretress! Forretress is the evolved form of Pineco, and here, its Tera-type is the same as its base Grass-type. We are expecting to see Tera-types begin to differ from standard Pokémon types starting with the Pokémon TCG Japan set Ruler of the Black Flame, which will feature a Dark-type Charizard Tera ex. Like all Tera ex, this Forretress ex features a light texturing and will be rarer than standard ex.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.