Pokémon TCG Japan: Snow Hazard & Clay Burst Preview: Nacli Line

The next two sets of the Scarlet & Violet era were released on April 14th in Japan. The two sets, Snow Hazard and Clay Burst, largely focus on the Treasures of Ruin Legendary group from the region of Paldea introduced in Scarlet & Violet. In this expansion, all four Treasures of Ruin (Chien-Pao, Ting-Lu, Chi-Yu, and Wo-Chien) will receive Pokémon ex. This set follows Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet ex and Violet ex and the subset Triplet Beat which were released in early 2023, kicking off the new Paldea-themed series block that will presumably run for the next three years. Snow Hazard and Clay Burst will merge with Triplet Beat as the basis for Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, the second English-language expansion set of the Generation Nine era, which will release on June 30, 2023. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in Snow Hazard and Clay Burst, as does the layout of the Secret Rare section, which includes Illustration Rares, Special Illustration Rares, Full Art ex, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold cards. Today, let's take a look at more cards from Clay Burst featuring some new Paldean species.

The Nacli line makes its Pokémon TCG debut in this set. Nacli is a new Rock-type species that evolves into Naclstack, who then evolves to the ultimate level of Garganacl. Let's take a look at the Dex entries from these Pokémon who debuted in the Scarlet & Violet games, starting with Nacli:

It was born in a layer of rock salt deep under the earth. This species was particularly treasured in the old days, as they would share precious salt. The ground scrapes its body as it travels, causing it to leave salt behind. Salt is constantly being created and replenished inside Nacli's body.

Now, Naclstack:

This Pokémon dry cures its prey by spraying salt over them. The curing process steals away the water in the prey's body. It compresses rock salt inside its body and shoots out hardened salt pellets with enough force to perforate an iron sheet.

Finally, Garganacl:

Garganacl will rub its fingertips together and sprinkle injured Pokémon with salt. Even severe wounds will promptly heal afterward. Many Pokémon gather around Garganacl, hoping to lick at its mineral-rich salt.

The first Nacli to the left is illustrated by artist yuu while the one to its direct right is drawn by Shin Nagasawa. GIDORA takes on Naclstac while the ultimate level of Garganacl is credited to Anesaki Dynamic. This Garganacl card is holographic.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include