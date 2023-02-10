Pokémon TCG Japan: Triple Beat Preview: Sprigatito Art Rare Pokémon TCG Japan's upcoming Triple Beat set will feature a Sprigatito Illustrator Rare showing this Paldean Starter dozing off.

The first subset of the Scarlet & Violet era is arriving on March 10th in Japan. The subset, Triple Beat, will largely focus on the Paldean Starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. In this expansion, all three Starters will get Art Rares, and their evolutions Meowscarada, Skeledirge, and Quaquaval will receive Pokémon ex. This set follows Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet ex and Violet ex, which was released in January 2023, kicking off the new Paldea-themed series block that will presumably run for the next three years. Scarlet ex and Violet ex are the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023, so it follows that Triple Beat will be, in part, the basis for the as-of-yet untitled second Scarlet & Violet English-language expansion set to release on June 30, 2023. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in Triple Beat. Today, we take a look at the first card we're spotlighting from this subset, the Sprigatito Art Rare.

The adorable Art Rare (called Illustration Rare in English) features Sprigatito dozing off, as cats do, in a beautiful home garden of colorful flowers. Considering the success of sleeping Pokémon plushies and the utter cuteness of this card, a sleepy Sprigatito plush has to be coming. This artwork is by Kouki Saitou, whose style collectors will recognize from the gorgeous 9-card set of connecting Illustration Rares from Crown Zenith last month. Saitou has been with the Pokémon TCG since the early days of Aquapolis, contributing art for almost 700 cards. This latest Sprigatito is Saitou's first time drawing this Pokémon.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.