Pokémon TCG Japan: Triplet Beat Preview: Quaxly Line The Quaxly evolutionary line takes center stage in the next Pokémon TCG Japan set Triplet Beat which continues the new Scarlet & Violet era.

The first subset of the Scarlet & Violet era is arriving on March 10th in Japan. The subset, Triplet Beat, will largely focus on the Paldean Starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. In this expansion, all three Starters will get Art Rares, and their evolutions Meowscarada, Skeledirge, and Quaquaval will receive Pokémon ex. This set follows Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet ex and Violet ex, which was released in January 2023, kicking off the new Paldea-themed series block that will presumably run for the next three years. Scarlet ex and Violet ex are the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023, so it follows that Triplet Beat will be, in part, the basis for the as-of-yet untitled second Scarlet & Violet English-language expansion set to release on June 30, 2023. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in Triplet Beat. Today, let's take a look at some more cards featuring new Paldean species from Triplet Beat.

Yesterday, we showed a cute and domestic Quaxly Art Rare. It also gets two standard cards in this set as well as cards for its evolutions. The first Quaxly is drawn with strong lines and vibrant colors by Naoki Saitou. Artist sui contributes the other Quaxly card, which uses a misty, dreamy color palette showing the duck Pokémon sitting on a grassy plain as a beautiful river passes by reflecting the various gorgeous colors of the terrain behind the Pokémon. Finally, Quaxly's evolution of Quaxwell is drawn by Souichirou Gunjima, who shows the evolved form flicking some water at us. Tomorrow, we will see the final evolutionary stage in this like, Quaquaval, on its own ex.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.