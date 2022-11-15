Pokémon TCG Japan: VSTAR Universe Preview: Galarian Articuno

After a few revealing leaks, Pokémon TCG Japan's high-class set VSTAR Universe has finally been revealed. VSTAR Universe will drop in Japan this December and is thought to be the basis for the early 2023 English-language special set closing out the Sword & Shield era, Crown Zenith. Like previous special sets VMAX Climax and Shiny Star V, VSTAR Universe is thought to be primarily a reprint set with a large Secret Rare section of chase cards. Among these chase cards are what we initially thought were Alternate Art VSTARs, but which we can now reveal as a new card rarity entirely. Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed new Art Rares and Special Art Rares which riff on Character Rares and Alternate (or Special) Arts. Art Rares are Full Art cards without texture that paint a beautiful unique scene using Pokémon. They are essentially Character Rares without Trainers present. Then, Special Art Rares take the same concept and add the V or VSTAR mechanic. It is expected that this will be the final set with Pokémon-V and VSTARs, as 2023 will see the launch of the Scarlet & Violet era which returns to the Pokémon ex mechanic. Today, let's take a look at an Art Rare from the set featuring one of the Galarian birds.

Galarian Articuno is shown here as a majestic force, almost completely silhouetted by the bright sun behind it as it appears, wings spread, in a snowy forest. This card is illustrated by Shiburingaru, who like many of the illustrators that have been spotlighted in this set is a new addition to the Pokémon TCG as of 2022 with Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Shiburingaru's first work from that set was the Ariados Character Rare, and they have since contributed standard cards (commons, unknowns, and rares) to all subsequent sets released this year. The most prominent Shiburingaru card released so far was the Charizard VMAX Special Art Rare that English-language collectors got last month in the Charizard Ultra Premium Collection. Japanese collectors will have to wait for VSTAR Universe, though, which is thought to have all three of the Charizard Special Art Rares from the Charizard UPC.

It was revealed earlier this week that English-language collectors will not be getting this card in Crown Zenith packs. Instead, it will be a guaranteed SWSH Black Star Promo that can be outright purchased in Crown Zenith tins.

