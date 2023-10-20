Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paradox Rift, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scream Tail

Pokémon TCG Japan's Ancient Roar: Scream Tail Illustration

Pokémon TCG Japan’s next set Ancient Roar features Scream Tail, a new Paradox Pokémon featured on an Illustration Rare card.

Pokémon TCG Japan has begun teasing the October 2023 Scarlet & Violet-era sister sets. These two sets are the Roaring Moon-themed Ancient Roar and the Iron Valiant-themed Future Flash. Both sets hit shelves on October 27th, just one month after the Tera Garchomp-themed Raging Surf, which is also currently being teased. These expansions will introduce the new Future and Ancient mechanics, which refer to Paradox Pokémon. We have previously seen Paradox Pokémon like Iron Treads and Great Tusk in earlier Scarlet & Violet sets, but the Pokémon TCG has been mostly holding these special species back for this next wave of expansions. It has already been confirmed that these sets will pair with Raging Surf to make up Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for November 2023. It is rumored that Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift will also combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Sets featuring Tera Mewtwo ex and Tera Skeledirge ex, but we cannot yet confirm. Today, let's take a look at another newly revealed Paradox Pokémon on an Illustration Rare in Roaring Moon.

Scream Tail is a new Paldean Paradox Pokémon that is thought to be an ancient relative of the iconic classic Kanto species, Jigglypuff. Let's look at its Dex entries to learn more about this species:

There has been only one reported sighting of this Pokémon. It resembles a mysterious creature depicted in an old expedition journal.

It resembles a mysterious Pokémon described in a paranormal magazine as a Jigglypuff from one billion years ago.

Artist GIDORA is responsible for this highly detailed Scream Tail Illustration Rare, which bursts with color and life. This is one of the most stunning cards revealed yet for either of these sister sets, and it makes sense, considering Scream Tail is one of the most fun and interesting Paradox Pokémon.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

