Pokémon TCG Japan's Battle Legion Preview: Lucario VSTAR

Next month, the Pokémon TCG will release a special Japanese set titled Battle Legion. Though details are currently still coming out on Battle Legion, some theorize that this may be the basis for the English-language special set due in June 2022. Battle Legion has been confirmed to feature the return of Shinies with a new card type: Sparkling Pokémon. It will also continue the VSTAR mechanic that debuted in January's Star Birth. Today, let's take a look at a tie-in Battle Legion product that features one of the most popular Pokémon: Lucario.

We have a new VSTAR! Lucario V and Lucario VSTAR cannot be pulled in booster packs of Battle Legion, though. Instead, they will be in special products called Sword & Shield Starter Set Lucario VSTAR. These products will cost 1,710 yen and will come with a deck, a coin, and damage counters.

Personally, I love the Lucario VSTAR. For the entire Sword & Shield era up until 2022, the sets under this banner all had the expected focus: Galar and, of course, its Gigantamax and Dynamax Pokémon. Now that the TCG has replaced VMAXes with VSTARs which just showcase the standard look of the species, fans of the classic designs are going to have a lot more to love.

This is just the beginning of the Battle Legion reveals. So far, we have yet to even show any VSTARs from the actual set. We are still in the early days of this mechanic with so far only Leafeon and Glaceon getting them in promo boxes; Charizard, Arceus, Shaymin, and Whimiscott getting them in Star Birth; and now Lucario getting one in this Battle Legion tie-in release. Check back in tomorrow for the reveal of Sword & Shield Starter Set Darkrai VSTAR.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Battle Legion cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.