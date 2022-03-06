Pokémon TCG Japan's Battle Region Preview: Gold Samurott VSTAR

This week, the Pokémon TCG will release a special Japanese set titled Battle Region which is named after the Hisui region and its dangerous Pokémon. This is likely to be the basis, at least in part, for the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, coming in May 2022. Battle Region has been confirmed to feature the return of Shinies with a new card type: Sparkling Pokémon. It will also continue the VSTAR mechanic that debuted in January's Star Birth and will continue to feature Character Cards and Character Super Rares. Today, we close out our Battle Region previews with the set's one Gold VSTAR.

Battle Region has three VSTARS, all of which show the new regional variants of the Hisuian Starters introduced in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. This includes Hisuian Typhlosion, Hisuian Samurott, and Hisuian Decidueye. As usual, the three VSTARs also have Rainbow Rare equivalents. However, this set seems to continue a notable precedent from the last set that we didn't see coming: one Gold VSTAR per set. Hisuian Samurott is the only VSTAR to get this treatment, which makes me think that is the path moving forward. One VSTAR per set, though, doesn't mean the same will be true for the English-language Pokémon TCG. The set coming to English-language collectors in May 2022 titled Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance will adapt Battle Region as well as the upcoming set Time Gazer and Space Juggler. If this pattern continues for Japanese sets, it is likely that those sets will each have Gold VSTARs for Origin Forme Palkia and Origin Forme Dialga, which makes that Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance is likely to have three Gold VSTARs.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Time Gazer and Space Juggler cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.