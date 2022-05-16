Pokémon TCG Japan's Dark Phantasma Preview: Magnezone VSTAR

The NEW Pokémon TCG set has arrived in Japan. Dark Phantasma was released on May 13th, 2022 and continues the focus on the Hisui region that debuted earlier this year in Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Like the previous three sets (Battle Region, Time Gazer, and Space Juggler), Dark Phantasma features cards with certain Hisuian species for the very first time. This Zoroark-themed set also continues the VSTAR mechanic introduced this year and sees more Radiant Pokémon cards (formerly thought to be called "Sparkling" cards) that depict species in their Shiny form with a unique reverse holo pattern. This sets, along with the upcoming Japanese sets Lost Abyss and Incandescent Arcana, will likely be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, coming in Summer 2022. Today, let's take a look at the third and final VSTAR in this set.

Joining Hisuian Goodra and the set mascot Hisuian Zoroark is the surprise choice of Magnezone. Magnezone gets not only its first V and VSTAR in Dark Phantasma but its first Ultra Rare since XY – Flashfire which included a Magnezone EX. The entire GX era skipped Magnezone and now, Dark Phantasma is making up for it by giving it the full Ultra Rare treatment. N-DESIGN Inc. is responsible for the charged-up Magnezone V which is illustrated in a bubble of electrical power that is so vibrant it looks almost as if it's underwater. PLANETA Mochizuki contributes a terrific Magnezone VSTAR which uses this colorful card type well, mixing a beautifully eye-catching pattern of cool blues and greens with blazing yellows and whites to show the extent of Magnezone's lightning powers.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Dark Phantasma cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.