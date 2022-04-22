Pokémon TCG Japan's Dark Phantasma To Focus On Hisuian Zoroark

The next Pokémon TCG set arriving in Japan has been revealed. Dark Phantasma will be released on May 13th, 2022. This set will continue the focus on the Hisui region that debuted earlier this year in the Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Like the previous three sets (Battle Region, Time Gazer, and Space Juggler), Dark Phantasma will feature cards with certain Hisuian species for the very first time. This Zoroark-themed set will also continue the VSTAR mechanic introduced this year and will also see more Radiant Pokémon cards (formerly thought to be called "Sparkling" cards) that depict species in their Shiny form with a unique reverse holo patter. These sets, along with the upcoming Japanese sets Lost Abyss and Incandescent Arcana, will likely be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, coming in Summer 2022.

So far, we can confirm the following cards arriving in Dark Phantasma:

Hisuian Zoroark V & VSTAR: This regional variant of Zoroark introduced in Pokémon Legends: Arceus is the set mascot of Dark Phantasma. It will feature on both a V and VSTAR pictured above. Because it is the set mascot, I also think that we're going to get a Full Art V, and Alternate Art V, a Rainbow Rare VSTAR, and a Gold VSTAR. There will also be a Hisuian Zorua card and a Hisuian Zoroark holo.

Hisuian Goodra V & VSTAR: Stay tuned for a preview of these soon. We'll likely also see a Hisuian Goodra VSTAR Rainbow Rare but certainly not a Gold.

More Radiant Pokémon: Gardevoir will appear in its Shiny form as a Radiant card.

Other confirmed cards: Gastly, Haunter, Gengar holo, Pikachu, Raichu, Hisuian Basculin, Hisuian Basculegion holo.

This set will also feature reverse holos matching the pattern seen in Battle Region.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage.