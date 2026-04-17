Posted in: Arc System Works, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bubble Bobble, Bubble Bobble Sugar Dungeons

Bubble Bobble Sugar Dungeons Reveals Boosted Update For August 2026

Bubble Bobble Sugar Dungeons will be getting a special Boosted update this Summer as part of the franchise's 40th Anniversary

Article Summary Bubble Bobble Sugar Dungeons gets a major Boosted update launching August 20, 2026 for the 40th Anniversary.

New content includes tougher stages, enhanced gameplay, and a port of the classic Bubble Symphony game.

Bob's Bonus Gates let players pick from three unique stage bonuses, including treasure and combo-packed zones.

Update increases both drop rates and item variety, with new powerful items to fuel deeper dungeon adventures.

Arc System Works and Taito have revealed the next major update coming to Bubble Bobble Sugar Dungeons, as the game is getting Boosted this Summer. The update comes in time for the franchise's 40th Anniversary, as they will mark the occasion by giving you one of the title's biggest updates. A good chunk of this will be adding new content ot the game that is designed to challenge even the most experienced Bubble Bobble players, while also enhancing the game that already exists, and adding a copy of Bubble Symphony to the title. We have more details here from the team, as it will be added to the game on August 20, 2026.

Prepare To Get Boosted This Summer in Bubble Bobble Sugar Dungeons

In Bubble Bobble Sugar Dungeons Boosted, the bubble-blowing dragon Bub sets off on a grand adventure through ever-changing, whimsical, candy-like dungeons! Use bubble action to defeat enemies, create platforms with bubbles to move around, and collect treasures. Strengthen Bub with the treasures you gather, learn new skills, and push deeper into the stages. A brand-new giant "Castle" stage also appears, where you explore maze-like connected rooms while opening up the map. A ported version of the 1997 home console version of Bubble Symphony is included, too.

In Bubble Bobble Sugar Dungeons Boosted, new features and balance adjustments have been added to heighten players' anticipation and satisfaction.

Bob's Bonus Gates – Bub's twin brother Bob makes his debut, supporting Bub on his adventure!! Players can choose from three exciting bonus gates which best suits the moment for their adventure enjoyment: a stage packed with treasure chests and items, a stage where you can defeat large numbers of enemies at once and rack up combos, and a skip gate that lets you jump ahead multiple floors.

– Bub's twin brother Bob makes his debut, supporting Bub on his adventure!! Players can choose from three exciting bonus gates which best suits the moment for their adventure enjoyment: a stage packed with treasure chests and items, a stage where you can defeat large numbers of enemies at once and rack up combos, and a skip gate that lets you jump ahead multiple floors. Significantly Increased Drop Items – The variety and drop rates of items have been expanded, and powerful new items useful for adventure have also been added.

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