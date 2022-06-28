Pokémon TCG Japan's Lost Abyss Preview: Giratina VSTAR

The new Pokémon TCG set arriving in Japan has been revealed. Lost Abyss will be released on July 15th, 2022. This set will bring back the Lost Zone mechanic with a brand new look that will appear on various different card types in the form of smoky, colorful tendrils. Leading the set is Origin Forme Giratina which will appear as both a V and VSTAR. We cannot yet confirm if this set, which seems to have a larger Ghost Pokémon focus that extends even beyond Giratina, will continue with Radiant Pokémon and Character Rares, but it is likely. This set, along with the last main series Japanese set Dark Phantasma which focused on Zoroark, will be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, coming in September 2022. Today, let's take a look at Origin Forme Giratina VSTAR which is the mascot of the set.

Yesterday, we showed off Giratina V which was our first look at the purple, pink, and teal aura on cards that represents the Lost Zone mechanic. Now, this Origin Forme Giratina VSTAR shows how this aura appears on a VSTAR. That colorful aura made up of smoky tendrils actually replaces the gleaming golden energy that lines Pokémon on standard VSTARs. 5ban Graphics, who illustrated the Giratina V, also supply the artwork here. I am absolutely thrilled with this card and really everything we've seen of the set so far. The cards and the pack are of both the Japanese Lost Abyss and English-language Sword & Shield – Lost Origin burst with color and I can't wait to start opening boosters.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Lost Abyss cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.