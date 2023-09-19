Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Aegislash, pokemon, pokemon cards, Raging Surf

Pokémon TCG Japan's Raging Surf: Aegislash Illustration Rare

Pokémon TCG Japan’s Raging Surf features an Aegislash Illustration Rare that nods to its time guarding the thrones of royalty.

Pokémon TCG Japan has begun teasing the next Scarlet & Violet-era set. This new set is a Tera Garchomp-themed expansion titled Raging Surf. It hit shelves on September 22, and it includes 62 cards, not including Secret Rare cards. This expansion will continue a new feature we saw in July's new Japanese set, Ruler of the Black Flame, which saw the introduction of Tera Pokémon with a Tera type that differs from its standard typing. One Tera Pokémon that we know will have a unique Tera typing in this set will be Tera Garchomp ex. It will be a Water-type, hence the title Raging Surf. It has already been confirmed that this set will, in part, make up Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for November 2023. It is rumored that Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift will also combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Sets featuring Tera Mewtwo ex and Tera Skeledirge ex, but we cannot yet confirm. Today, let's take a look at a newly revealed pair of Aegislash cards.

Aegislash gets both a standard holo and an Illustration Rare in Raging Surf. The holographic card shows the Steel/Ghost-type Pokémon floating in front of a creepy gate with artwork by Jiro Sasumo. Artist Takumi Wada delivers the highly detailed Illustration Rare, which shows it guarding a throne. This is likely in reference to its Pokédex entries from X, Y, Omega Ruby, and Alpha Sapphire, which read:

Generations of kings were attended by these Pokémon, which used their spectral power to manipulate and control people and Pokémon.

Apparently, it can detect the innate qualities of leadership. According to legend, whoever it recognizes is destined to become king.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

