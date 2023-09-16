Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Minior, pokemon, pokemon cards, Raging Surf

Pokémon TCG Japan's Raging Surf: Minior Illustration Rare

Pokémon TCG Japan’s Raging Surf, set to release next Friday, features a Minior Illustration Rare in the expansion's Secret Rare section.

Pokémon TCG Japan has begun teasing the next Scarlet & Violet-era set. This new set is a Tera Garchomp-themed expansion titled Raging Surf. It hit shelves on September 22, and it includes 62 cards not including Secret Rare cards. This expansion will continue a new feature we saw in July's new Japanese set, Ruler of the Black Flame, which saw the introduction of Tera Pokémon with a Tera type that differs from its standard typing. One Tera Pokémon that we know will have a unique Tera typing in this set will be Tera Garchomp ex. It will be a Water-type, hence the title Raging Surf. It has already been confirmed that this set will, in part, make up Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for November 2023. It is rumored that Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift will also combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Sets featuring Tera Mewtwo ex and Tera Skeledirge ex, but we cannot yet confirm. Today, let's take a look at another Illustration Rare from the Secret Rare section of Raging Surf.

We are just one week away from the release of Raging Surf in Japan, which means that we are about to see a lot more Secret Rare cards. This Minior Illustration Rare stands out quite a bit as Minior has previously only been featured on two cards: one in Sun & Moon – Guardians Rising and the other in Sun & Moon – Celestial Storm. Now, it gets a standard card from OKUBO, and this Illustration Rare from 0313. This Illustration Rare is of particular importance as it is the Pokémon TCG debut of the different color cores of Minior.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

