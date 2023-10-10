Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Nickit, pokemon, pokemon cards, Raging Surf

Pokémon TCG Japan's Raging Surf: Nickit Evolutionary Line

Pokémon TCG Japan's latest set, Raging Surf, continues to focus on new Paldean species while still including Galarian Pokémon like Nickit.

Pokémon TCG Japan has released the next Scarlet & Violet-era set. This new set is a Tera Garchomp-themed expansion titled Raging Surf. It hit shelves on September 22, and it includes 62 cards, not including Secret Rare cards. This expansion will continue a new feature we saw in July's new Japanese set, Ruler of the Black Flame, which saw the introduction of Tera Pokémon with a Tera type that differs from its standard typing. One Tera Pokémon that we know will have a unique Tera typing in this set will be Tera Garchomp ex. It is a Water-type, hence the title Raging Surf. It has already been confirmed that this set will, in part, make up Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for November 2023. It is rumored that Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift will also combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Sets featuring Tera Mewtwo ex and Tera Skeledirge ex, but we cannot yet confirm. Today, let's take a look at some more exciting cards from the main section of the set now that we have covered all of the Secret Rares.

This pair of Dark-type Galarian Pokémon, Nickit, and its evolution Thievul, get cards in Raging Surf. Nickit's card is drawn with brilliantly beautiful dusk colors by Yuu Nishida, while Thievul's holographic card is drawn by SIE NANAHARA. NANAHARA had one of the most exciting Pokémon TCG debut credits in the hobby's history with the Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR Special Illustration Rare in Crown Zenith's Galarian Gallery earlier this year. After that and more exciting cards, including the beautiful Ninetails Illustration Rare from Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, SIE NANAHARA may be the new artist to watch.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

