Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Charizard, Paldean Fates, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Japan's Shiny Treasure Ex: Shiny Charizard Illustration

Will the AKIRA EGAWA-drawn Tera Shiny Charizard Special Illustration Rare be the top valued card of Pokémon TCG Japan's Shiny Treasure ex.

Article Summary Japan's Pokémon TCG releases Shiny Treasure ex, featuring Secret Rares and Shinies.

A highlighted card is the AKIRA EGAWA-drawn Tera Shiny Charizard Special Illustration Rare.

English-language adaptations of Japan’s high-class sets are due in 2024 as Scarlet & Violet - Paldean Fates.

Charizard chase cards’ values indicate the evolving interest levels in the Pokémon TCG market.

At the end of every calendar year, the Pokémon TCG Japan releases what is called a "high class" set. These sets are characterized by featuring mostly reprinted cards in the main numbered section of the set, allowing those who may have missed important cards from previous sets that year to catch up. These sets are also known for featuring a large number of Secret Rares, which are generally all-new cards. These high-class sets are usually the most anticipated sets of the year for fans of the Japanese Pokémon TCG. English fans often key in as well because these are sometimes the source material for our "special" expansions. In other cases, they are integrated into main expansions or sometimes never released in English. Examples in the past are GX Ultra Shiny, which was adapted into Hidden Fates, Tag Team GX All-Stars, which was never adapted, Shiny Star V, which was adapted into Shining Fates, VMAX Climax, which was adapted into the Trainer Gallery subsets in main-line Sword & Shield-era sets, and VSTAR Universe which was adapted into Crown Zenith. Now, the Pokémon TCG Japan has released its next high-class set: Shiny Treasure ex. This expansion is like GX Ultra Shiny and Shiny Star V, in that its expansive Secret Rare section will focus on Shiny Pokémon. Like those previous sets, it features "Baby" Shinies (a popular fan phrase for non-Full Art Shiny cards) and Full Art ex Shinies. It has already been confirmed that the English-language Pokémon TCG will adapt this high-class Japanese set into an early 2024 special expansion titled Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates. Today, let's take a look at a card that is destined to be the most valuable of Shiny Treasure ex.

The Scarlet & Violet era has been strange for Charizard chase card. The Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare that heads up Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames would've been a $200+ card during the heights of the Sword & Shield era, but now it pales in comparison to the value of cards like Roaring Moon ex from Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift. This AKIRA EGAWA-illustrated card, which shows Shiny Charizard in action, though, seems destined to be the top card of this set, at least when it comes to value. This will be the card to watch because if this, too, is on the decline, that says a lot about waning interest in the hobby and Charizard… or maybe collectors simply dislike the Tera crowns that much.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!