Pokémon TCG Japan's Shiny Treasure ex: Shiny Mew ex

Shiny Mew ex from Pokémon TCG Japan's Shiny Treasure ex, the source material for Scarlet & Violet - Paldean Fates, has been revealed.

At the end of every calendar year, the Pokémon TCG Japan releases what is called a "high class" set. These sets are characterized by featuring mostly reprinted cards in the main numbered section of the set, allowing those who may have missed important cards from previous sets that year to catch up. These sets are also known for featuring a large number of Secret Rares, which are generally all-new cards. These high-class sets are usually the most anticipated sets of the year for fans of the Japanese Pokémon TCG. English fans often key in as well because these are sometimes the source material for our "special" expansions. In other cases, they are integrated into main expansions or sometimes never released in English. Examples in the past are GX Ultra Shiny, which was adapted into Hidden Fates, Tag Team GX All-Stars, which was never adapted, Shiny Star V, which was adapted into Shining Fates, VMAX Climax, which was adapted into the Trainer Gallery subsets in main-line Sword & Shield-era sets, and VSTAR Universe which was adapted into Crown Zenith. Now, the Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed its next high-class set: Shiny Treasure ex. This expansion will be like GX Ultra Shiny and Shiny Star V in that its expansive Secret Rare section will focus on Shiny Pokémon. Like those previous sets, it will feature "Baby" Shinies (a popular fan phrase for non-Full Art Shiny cards) and Full Art ex Shinies. It has already been confirmed that the English-language Pokémon TCG will adapt this high-class Japanese set into an early 2024 special expansion titled Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates. Today, let's take a look at one of the newly revealed Shiny Pokémon ex from Shiny Treasure ex.

Sure to be a chase card for some collectors, myself included, is the newly revealed Shiny Mew ex. Shiny Mew is no stranger to the spotlight in the Pokémon TCG. In fact, Mew was one of the first species to get its Shiny form featured on a card. We saw Shinies debut in the Neo era with Shining cards, starting with Charizard, Raichu, Magikarp, Gyarados, Kabutops, Mewtwo, Noctowl, Steelix, Tyranitar, and Celebi. During this time, we saw Mew get an entirely different treatment with a card that had a sparkly holo pattern throughout the entire card. Released as a CoroCoro promo, this Mew was never adapted into English. Shiny Mew featured on more cards throughout the years including the Mew Delta Species from EX Dragon Frontiers, Shining Mew from Shining Legends during the Sun & Moon era, and most recently, as the only Gold card in Celebrations. Now, we're getting yet another glorious Shiny Mew.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

