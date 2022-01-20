Pokémon TCG Japan's Star Birth Preview: Full Arts

This week, the Pokémon TCG will release the next Japanese set, Star Birth, which kicks off 2022 with a Sinnoh focus. Star Birth will debut the VSTAR mechanic with cards featuring Charizard, Shaymin, Arceus, and Whimsicott. The set, the first major release of the year, will partly be the basis for the next English-language expansion, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars which will be released in February 2022. We cover both English-language and Japanese-language releases here on Bleeding Cool, as the Japanese sets will give us a peek into the future of what is coming down the line for international releases. Today, let's take a look at two of the first Secret Rares we get to see from Star Birth: the Lumineon V Alternate Art and Roseanne's Back-up Full Art Trainer Supporter.

In previous reveals for Star Birth, I have covered a few of the Full Art Pokémon-V that can be pulled from this expansion. There are some we haven't gotten to yet, though, so let's take a closer look. The full breakdown of Full Art Vs in this latest Japanese Pokémon TCG set are:

Shaymin V Full Art

Charizard V Full Art – There is also a Charizard V Alternate Art in Star Birth

Lumineon V Full Art (pictured above) – There is also a Lumineon V Alternate Art in Star Birth

Raichu V Full Art

Whimsicott V Full Art (pictured above)

Honchkrow V Full Art – There is also a Honchkrow V Alternate Art in Star Birth

Flygon V Full Art (pictured above)

Arceus V Full Art – There is also a Charizard V Alternate Art in Star Birth

Now, it is likely that we will see a larger Full Art section in Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Brilliant Stars is thought to adapt not only Star Birth but also Start Deck 100 and, in part, VMAX Climax. As a result, we are very likely to see the new Pikachu V Full Art, Granbull V Full Art, and Zamazenta V Full Art from Start Deck 100 appear in Brilliant Stars.

