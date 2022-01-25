Pokémon TCG Japan's Star Birth Preview: Gold Cards

The Pokémon TCG has now release the first Japanese set of 2022, Star Birth, which kicks off the year with a Sinnoh focus. Star Birth debuts the VSTAR mechanic with cards featuring Charizard, Shaymin, Arceus, and Whimsicott. The set is partly the basis for the next English-language expansion, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars which will be released in February 2022. We cover both English-language and Japanese-language releases here on Bleeding Cool, as the Japanese sets will give us a peek into the future of what is coming down the line for international releases. Today, let's take at the final Star Birth Secret Rares with a beautiful selection of Gold Cards.

And here we are. The end of the road! With the above three Gold Secret Rares, we have now shown every Secret Rare and even every Ultra Rare (V, VSTAR) in Japan's Star Birth. Now, for those excited to see this set come to English in February with Pokémon TCG's Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, here are a few things to keep in mind:

That Ultra Ball Gold Item card is going to be a bit of a monster in the market. It is highly playable and whenever a card like this gets a Secret Rare, even though Gold Trainer Items are generally unpopular to collectors, this will break this card type's pattern. You're better off hoping to pull this one than attempting to buy it before the set evens out.

While Star Birth only has the Gold Secret Rare Arceus VSTAR, keep in mind that Brilliant Stars is also in part adapting VMAX Climax and Start Deck 100. It is already leaked that Brilliant Stars will include some of the Black & Gold VMAXes in the Trainer Gallery subset, and it is also possible that we will see the Gold Secret Rare Galarian Birds taking up more Gold Pokémon slots right there with Arceus VSTAR.

Stay tuned for more Pokémon TCG news daily right here at Bleeding Cool! You can follow our Star Birth coverage using our official tag for the set and our Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars coverage using this tag for the set.

Next up… we're showing daily reveals of the new Pokémon TCG set, Battle Legion!