Pokémon TCG – Pokémon GO Set Preview: Full Art Trainer Promos

We're finally starting to see cards from and promo cards associated with the Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO collaborative expansion. This special set will begin to release on July 1st, 2022 in special, branded products including an Elite Trainer Box, Collection Boxes, a Premium Collection, and Tins. This set will focus on popular aspects of Niantic's mobile game Pokémon GO with Trainers exclusive to the game, iconic items from the game including Lures and Gifts, and more. It was include Pokémon associated with the game and will utilize artwork that makes it seem as if the Pokémon exists in the real world. Today, let's take a look at some SWSH Black Star Promos that will be released in Special Collection boxes associated with the set.

The Pokémon GO Team Leaders are getting Full Arts! This includes Spark the Leader of Team Instinct, Blanche the Leader of Team Mystic, and Candela the Leader of Team Valor. These are the teams that players pick when they begin playing the game, with the Leader popping up for them in training battles as well as other parts of the game. These Full Arts won't be available in booster packs but will be the featured, guaranteed promo cards in three special boxes. These boxes will also have enamel pins emblazoned with the team logo, making these boxes likely quite appealing to collectors. Aside from the Radiant Eevee Premium Collection, these three may be the products that I'm most excited about when it comes to this expansion. Each of these boxes will include three packs of this special expansion, so you'll have a good shot at pulling something cool while also getting the guaranteed promo.

You can stay tuned for previews of Pokémon GO cards and promos as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.